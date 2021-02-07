Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPI. Raymond James raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

