Northcoast Research Comments on Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

