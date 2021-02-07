Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 52,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

