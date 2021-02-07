Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 66,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $188.07 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.