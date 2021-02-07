Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Given New C$1.27 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.40 to C$1.27 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRM stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Noram Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$55.15 million and a PE ratio of -73.08.

In other Noram Ventures news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $138,675.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

