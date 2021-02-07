Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.30 ($3.88) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.81 ($4.48).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

