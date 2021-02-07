NOIA Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.01143228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.86 or 0.06246559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017306 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

