NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 34,982 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 366.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

