NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $8.35 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,904,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 273,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ Z opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $158.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

