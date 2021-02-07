NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

