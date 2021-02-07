NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after buying an additional 357,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Shares of ZM opened at $419.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

