NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 77,023 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 67.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sirius XM by 49.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.11 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

