NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 26,757 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

