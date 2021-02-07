NIX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,655.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. NIX has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $80,655.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NIX has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.27 or 0.04199373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00392637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.56 or 0.01162671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.40 or 0.00470740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00389038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00238678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021167 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,724,811 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

