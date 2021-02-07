Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.58 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

