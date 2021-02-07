Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

