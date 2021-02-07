Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Aquestive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 470.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of AQST opened at $6.06 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

