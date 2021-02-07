Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $548,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 905,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,708,291.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,620. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.