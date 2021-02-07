Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

