Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,799 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

