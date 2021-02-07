Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $5,822,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

