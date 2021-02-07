Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NJDCY stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Nidec has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.