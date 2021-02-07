Newton (NEW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $934,172.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $934,172.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00178592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00237066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00075141 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

