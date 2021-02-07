New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,900 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Cato were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Cato by 17.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cato by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cato by 200.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

