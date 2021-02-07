New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CoreCivic by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 167.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 91,323 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 46.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

