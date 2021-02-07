New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,352 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 297.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.99.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

