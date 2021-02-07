New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $742,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

