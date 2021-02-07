New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Lantheus worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $7,535,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

