New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Redfin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.40 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $85.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

