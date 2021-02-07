New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 172,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.78 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

