New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.30 EPS.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.