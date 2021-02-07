Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $119.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

