NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Stock Price Down 0%

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) shares dropped 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

About NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

