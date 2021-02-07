Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $711,159.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $711,159.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018872 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,863,319 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

