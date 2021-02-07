Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 54.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12,164.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,807 shares of company stock worth $1,379,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

