Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 46,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $484.73 million, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

