NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NSTG opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,703,159 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 337,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.