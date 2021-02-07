Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.55

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00009263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $472.59 million and approximately $49.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.07 or 0.04126610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00390424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.40 or 0.01160631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00481923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00390651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00239671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021348 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

