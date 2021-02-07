MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of MSGN opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

