MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Decreased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 41,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $429.81 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

