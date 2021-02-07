MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Insider Michael J. Bell Buys 10,000 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell acquired 10,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

LON:MSI opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.94. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)’s payout ratio is -20.94%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

