MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $191.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

