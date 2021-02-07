MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AON by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 247,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after acquiring an additional 172,077 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.