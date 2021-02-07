MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

