MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $17,998,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $34,907,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $306.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

