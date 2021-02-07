MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 696.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

