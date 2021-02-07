MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $44,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

