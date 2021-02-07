MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

