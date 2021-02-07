MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,446. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

