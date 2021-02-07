Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $200.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.02. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.